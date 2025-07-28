Morecambe's future remains the subject of much fear among supporters Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A planned court application forcing Morecambe’s owner into a sale has hit a setback amid a reported lack of communication.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wright & Lord Solicitors announced last Wednesday that a number of minority shareholders had backed an application of taking a ‘minority shareholder action’ against Jason Whittingham and Bond Group Investments.

That process was effectively a petition to the High Court, seeking an order that independent directors are appointed, the company’s affairs are overseen and seeking an order of the High Court that a sale of Bond Group shares takes place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A letter of claim was sent to Whittingham and Bond Group, setting out an action that Wright & Lord were instructed to commence if the sale was not completed within 48 hours.

However, with Whittingham facing a 12pm deadline on Monday to meet National League terms – or leave the club facing the prospect of further sanctions – Wright & Lord have outlined a lack of communication from the owner and Panjab Warriors, the would-be buyer despite a rumoured consortium led by Jonny Cato.

A statement from Wright & Lord on Monday said: “On Wednesday 23 July 2025, we announced a planned action by a group of shareholders against Bond Group and Mr Whittingham.

“That was to seek an order from the Court to appoint directors and to require the completion of the sale to Panjab Warriors if Mr Whittingham failed to conclude the transaction within 48 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are grateful for the overwhelming support from other minority shareholders and apologise for not having had time to respond to everyone individually.

“Meanwhile, Mr Whittingham has not responded at all to the letter of claim sent to him and Bond Group Investments Limited.

“Despite having assurances from Panjab Warriors’ legal team that Panjab Warriors would complete the transaction and provide evidence in support of a court application, they appear now to have reversed that decision.

“In fact, over the past week, it has proved impossible for anybody involved to directly reach any of the Panjab Warriors representatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without the evidential support from Panjab Warriors and their commitment to buy, any court application at this stage is futile.

“Meanwhile, there does not appear to be any evidence to support the assertion that there is another buyer team, led by a Mr Cato or indeed anybody else.

“We believe the court process would have been successful and would have created a precedent for the protection of Clubs in future from rogue majority owners.

“We are in dialogue with the EFL and National League who have been very helpful and supportive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The unfortunate truth is that going into administration will not afford the protection from liquidation that exists for other companies operating in the UK, or indeed football clubs in the EFL.

“This is due to a section in the National League Rules of competition (written before the rules regarding financial fair play were introduced) which requires all liabilities to be paid in full in order to exit administration and stay in the National League.

“Entering and then exiting administration therefore would involve a sizeable payment to Bond Group Investments. Accordingly, there would be nothing to gain, and such a payment would probably be very unpalatable to contemplate.

“Our efforts continue as a group to find solutions.”