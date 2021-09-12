Non-league round-up: Victories for Bamber Bridge & Fylde, but FA Vase heartbreak for Charnock Richard

Jamie Milligan’s men hit the front when Rob Apter found the net in the 15th minute.

And it was 2-0 in the 36th minute when Isaac Sinclair was on target, though Lewis Turner halved the deficit on the stroke of half-time for the hosts.

Ewan Bange (68) restored Brig’s two-goal cushion, and Apter added his second – and the visitors’ fourth – in the 76th minute.

Rob Apter scored twice for Bamber Bridge

James Cadman scored Scarborough’s late consolation goal.

Elsewhere in the division, Brad Gascoigne got the only goal as Lancaster City went down 1-0 at Basford United.

In the National League North, AFC Fylde were 2-0 winners at Bradford (Park Avenue).

Coasters skipper Alex Whitmore scored both goals in the second half.

But their was disappointment for Southport, who lost 1-0 at Brackley Town, Glenn Walker getting the winner in the 20th minute.

Charnock fell at the first hurdle in this season’s FA Vase, losing 5-3 at AFC Liverpool in an all-action first qualifying round tie at Rossett Park.

The hosts went ahead after just four minutes through striker Daniel Cockerline.

Charnock struck back when Jordan Darr turned in a cross from the left from Nathan Nickeas, before Jesse Dowling restored the hosts’ lead.

It was 3-1 on 48 minutes, William McCarthy on target.

Luke Gibson reduced the arrears, but it was 4-2 when Paul Speed rifled home.

Brad Carsley made it 4-3 but as Charnock pressed for an equaliser they were caught out by a sucker-punch as Dowling added the fifth.