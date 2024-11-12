Morecambe's match with Walsall brought forward for TV coverage

Morecambe’s home match against Walsall in February will have an earlier start after being chosen for live coverage by Sky Sports.

The game at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on February 22 will now kick off at 12.30pm and be shown live on Sky Sports +.

It will be the return encounter after the clubs met on day one of the season in August, when Walsall were 1-0 winners.

News of the earlier kick-off emerged on Monday, when Sky revealed its broadcast selections for the period of January 11 to February 24, 2025.

Morecambe's home match with Walsall in February has a new kick-off time Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty ImagesMorecambe's home match with Walsall in February has a new kick-off time Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images
Morecambe-Walsall is one of 17 League Two matches to be televised in that time, compared with 34 in the Championship and 21 in League One.

It will be Morecambe’s third 12.30pm kick-off this season for TV, following on from the matches with Chesterfield and Harrogate Town.

Those came on the back of September’s trip to Fleetwood Town, which was moved back from its original Saturday afternoon slot to a Monday evening kick-off.

