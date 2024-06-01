Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe’s fans’ group has launched a fundraiser as it calls on supporters to ‘fight for our club survival’.

Saturday evening saw the Shrimps Trust launch a GoFundMe scheme, entitled ‘Save Our Shrimps’.

The Shrimps’ owner, Bond Group’s Jason Whittingham, has come in for criticism from people including the present board and former managers but hasn’t offloaded the club in almost 21 months.

That’s despite a fans’ forum in February being told by co-chairman Graham Howse that ‘genuine people’ were interested in a possible acquisition.

The fundraiser’s goal is to raise £50,000 and, announcing the initiative with a video on the @shrimpstrust X account, a statement said: “Morecambe FC is a proud club, with a history spanning over a century.

“We, like many other clubs in the EFL, have an ownership issue.

Morecambe FC faces another turbulent summer Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

“Whilst an independent regulator for football is not forthcoming, us Shrimps fans need to fight for our club survival. We need funds.

“This is a Shrimps Trust fundraiser. We need to get money into our coffers so that we have the financial resources to either have a financial stake in our beloved football club and attempt to secure its future, or protect the existence of a football club in Morecambe should the worst happen.

“Please support our campaign. Shrimps fans, now is the time to unite, now is the time to put our money where our mouths are.

“To the wider footballing community – this isn’t just a Morecambe FC issue, this is a football pyramid issue. As such we call on you for support too.

“If you don’t want to see another EFL club fold, due to mismanagement, and you feel passionate about the lower leagues in this country, please help Save Our Shrimps.

“This is an impassioned plea from us Shrimps, to the wider footballing community, help us get this campaign to go viral. Help us raise funds to try and save our wonderful, community club.

“Due to the fast-changing position of the Club’s plight, if this campaign is determined not succeed (sic) in raising enough funds to purchase a significant share of the Club, the funds will be used in other ways as determined by the Trust Board.

“This may include projects such as developing the land at the side of the Hurley Flyer, or a fan zone at the ground.

“If you give generously, you can rest assured that the money you give will go towards either saving or improving our club and spend will be subject to member approval.”

The Trust’s statement came on the back of another Saturday announcement, revealing a meeting with Whittingham had been called off for the second time.

They had been due to meet last Tuesday, only for it to be postponed until Friday – and then put on ice again.

The Trust said: “A meeting had initially been scheduled for Tuesday evening (28 May), but this was postponed until Friday (31 May) on the request of Jason.

‘’The day before the proposed meeting, Jason requested a further postponement until next Tuesday (4 June).

‘’In compromise, Jason agreed to provide written answers to fans’ questions by close of play on Friday ahead of a virtual meeting on Tuesday.

‘’Unfortunately, Jason has not provided these written answers as of yet, and instead asked to delay them until Monday (3 June) afternoon in order for him to speak with club staff first.

‘’We remain frustrated in our attempts to arrange a meeting and are disappointed by the continued delay.