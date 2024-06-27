Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe’s initial Bristol Street Motors Trophy opponents have been confirmed after the U21 teams entering this season were allocated their respective groups.

The Shrimps already knew that they would be facing Carlisle United and Wigan Athletic in the group stages of this season’s competition.

They will also come up against Nottingham Forest’s U21s in Group C of the northern section following this afternoon’s draw.

Forest will be new U21 opponents for Morecambe in this competition, with the Shrimps having previously met Everton twice, as well as Liverpool, Manchester United, Wolves, Sunderland, Leicester City and Stoke City.

Last season saw the Shrimps fail to progress beyond the group stage, having finished third behind winners Blackpool and second-placed Liverpool.

The Anfield youngsters edged out Morecambe and the bottom club, Barrow AFC, on goal difference.