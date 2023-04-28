News you can trust since 1886
Morecambe won't be paying attention to matches elsewhere

Derek Adams insists Morecambe’s sole focus tomorrow is on picking up three points against Lincoln City in their fight for League One survival.

By Gavin Browne
Published 28th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

The Shrimps’ final home match of the campaign sees them in the last relegation position with five teams competing to avoid League Two football next year.

Oxford United, who beat Cheltenham Town in midweek, are now 19th but are only four points clear of second-bottom Cambridge United, who still have a game in hand.

Cambridge travel to third-bottom Accrington Stanley tomorrow, Oxford are at already-relegated Forest Green Rovers, while fifth-bottom MK Dons host fourth-placed Barnsley.

Morecambe have lost both meetings with Lincoln City this season Picture: Jack TaylorMorecambe have lost both meetings with Lincoln City this season Picture: Jack Taylor
With all manner of possible scenarios come 5pm on Saturday, Adams is concentrating on plotting victory for the Shrimps against the Imps.

He said: “We have to win the game, it doesn’t matter what happens with the teams round about us.

“We have to win the game to enable us to be in a higher position come the end of play on Saturday.

“The other results would have to go in our favour but we have to concentrate on ourselves.”

The Shrimps will be looking to see off Lincoln at the third time of asking this season.

Mark Kennedy’s players posted two victories in four days over Morecambe last November, winning their league meeting before progressing in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Although Lincoln have drawn a league-high 20 matches this season, a recent run of four victories in five leaves them in 10th position.

While they are unable to climb any higher, given Wycombe Wanderers are nine points ahead with only six to play for, Adams recognises the task ahead.

“Lincoln have been very strong this season,” he acknowledged.

“They haven’t lost a lot of games (11) but, like ourselves, they have drawn many games.

“I think we have drawn 14 games this season and it’s one of those where you only need a couple to have turned in your favour.

“Lincoln are in a position in the league that they will be happy with but the games we’ve had have been close encounters.

“They are the games where you have to have the special players in your team do something different to give you those three points.”

Morecambe will assess Pape Souare today after he limped off during their win at Charlton Athletic last weekend.

