A Companies House update shows a First Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off concerning Vitanic Holdings Limited, of which Johal is listed as someone with significant control.

That notice is a public warning that a company will be removed from the register.

Sarbjot Johal has been linked with a buyout of Morecambe since the start of the year

It opens up a three-month period for a response but, if action is not taken or requirements met, it will be removed.

Vitanic’s notice follows a third in recent years for the Shrimps’ current owners, Bond Group Investments.

The first notice was published in April 2019, almost a year into the company’s ownership of the Shrimps, before it was then discontinued a month later.

A similar notice was then published in August 2021 but was discontinued in early September of that year.