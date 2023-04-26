Strike-off notice for company associated with Morecambe's would-be buyer
One of the companies associated with Morecambe’s would-be purchaser, Sarbjot Johal, has been warned it may be struck off the Companies House register.
A Companies House update shows a First Gazette notice for compulsory strike-off concerning Vitanic Holdings Limited, of which Johal is listed as someone with significant control.
That notice is a public warning that a company will be removed from the register.
It opens up a three-month period for a response but, if action is not taken or requirements met, it will be removed.
Vitanic’s notice follows a third in recent years for the Shrimps’ current owners, Bond Group Investments.
The first notice was published in April 2019, almost a year into the company’s ownership of the Shrimps, before it was then discontinued a month later.
A similar notice was then published in August 2021 but was discontinued in early September of that year.
Notice number three came towards the end of last month but was discontinued in early April.