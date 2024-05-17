Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gwion Edwards has committed his future to Morecambe after penning a new deal with the club.

Edwards was one of the club’s January arrivals, having penned a deal until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old played 22 games in the second half of the campaign, scoring three times in the process.

He has now signed a two-year contract, with the club having the option of a further 12 months.

Edwards said: “I’m delighted to get it over the line.

“I enjoyed my time at the club last season, arriving in January and playing, and everyone at the club has been brilliant – I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.

“It took a bit of time to build up the load in the legs with the games we had, but I think from March onwards, I really found my form and was playing well.

“I’d been out injured for nine months, so I was itching to get back playing.

“Ending up at Morecambe, it fitted in nicely, and as time has gone on and I’ve been able to get to know everyone and been playing games, when I was offered a new deal, getting it sorted as soon as possible was my main focus.

“It’s been important to get some rest. I’ve had two weeks off my legs but have still been doing bits in the gym, now I'm itching to get started again.

“Not playing in the first half of the season and only having the second, I’m itching to stay fit, get stronger and hit the ground running when we come back for pre-season.”

The winger’s contract is one rare bright spot of late, given the club has operated under an HMRC-related EFL embargo for almost two months, as well as the continuing search for new ownership and a successor to Ged Brannan in the manager’s office.