Morecambe have confirmed their first January signing with the arrival of winger Gwion Edwards.

The 30-year-old, a former Wales U21 international, has joined the Shrimps on a deal until the end of the season, subject to EFL approval and international clearance.

His arrival was announced fewer than 24 hours after Ethan Walker departed the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, having been recalled from loan by Blackburn Rovers.

A product of the Swansea City academy, Edwards had two loan spells at St Johnstone and one at Crawley Town before joining the latter permanently in 2014.

Gwion Edwards has joined Morecambe Picture: Morecambe FC

Following a total of 93 appearances and 15 goals for Crawley, Edwards made the switch to Peterborough United in 2016.

Sixteen goals in 74 matches for Peterborough caught Ipswich Town’s eye and they paid a reported £700,000 to sign him in the summer of 2018.

He scored on his debut against Blackburn Rovers, the first of 14 goals in 109 matches during a three-year stay.

Talks over a new deal broke down in 2021, meaning Edwards departed and joined Wigan Athletic after agreeing a two-year contract.

Edwards’ first year with the Latics culminated in the 2021/22 League One title, having figured as a substitute in both of their matches against the Shrimps that season.

However, day one of the following pre-season campaign saw Edwards tweak an Achilles tendon which restricted him to two games before the end of 2022.

He joined Ross County on loan in February 2023, playing five times before picking up a hamstring injury in April of that year and being released by Wigan at the end of last season.

Edwards said: “I’m delighted to be here and happy to get the deal over the line.

“I was asked to come in and train for a couple of days (before Christmas), I met all the lads and staff, and had a couple of days’ training which was nice.

“I like to play attacking football, (taking) crosses and shots, so set some goals up and get some goals myself.