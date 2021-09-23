Morecambe striker won't have to undergo surgery on his thigh injury

The Shrimps’ boss has been buoyed by a specialist’s verdict on the thigh injury sustained by Courtney Duffus.

One of 19 summer arrivals at the Mazuma Stadium, the striker picked up the problem before their defeat against AFC Wimbledon a fortnight ago.

Robinson had admitted the 25-year-old would be facing a minimum of six weeks on the sidelines, perhaps longer depending on the severity of the injury.

Morecambe striker Courtney Duffus is sidelined with a thigh injury

However, speaking this afternoon ahead of the Accrington game, the Morecambe manager revealed Duffus’ absence would be at the shorter end of the timescale.

“He’s not going to have surgery,” Robinson told The Visitor.

“We’re hoping it will be four or five weeks and he should be back playing again.

“The news isn’t as bad as we feared but it’s still a distance away yet.”

The injuries to Duffus, Jon Obika, Jonah Ayunga and Shayon Harrison have left Cole Stockton as the only out-and-out senior central striker on the club’s books.

Harrison could return within weeks from a broken toe, though Obika’s absence remains a long-term one.

Nevertheless, there is light at the end of the tunnel concerning Ayunga’s return to playing.

The 24-year-old hasn’t featured since sustaining an impact injury to his knee in the latter stages of last month’s Carabao Cup win at Blackburn Rovers.

Robinson revealed: “Jonah has trained this week.

“It might just be a step too soon for him on Saturday but we will have a look at him on Friday.”