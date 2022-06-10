Morecambe striker named in PFA's League One team of the year

The striker finished as the joint-third highest scorer in the third tier with 23 goals – and 26 in all competitions – as the Shrimps defied pre-season relegation predictions to finish 19th in the table.
There were also back-to-back player of the month awards last August and September as Stockton made the headlines: not just for the quantity of goals but the quality as well.
He scored a stunning strike at Ipswich Town on day one, an injury-time chip from inside his own half to win the match at Fleetwood Town, as well as a 45-yard turn and lob against AFC Wimbledon.
Stockton forms part of a three-man attacking unit in the PFA’s composite team, alongside the division’s top two scorers in Will Keane (Wigan Athletic) and Ross Stewart (Sunderland).
Seven players in the team came from sides who ended the campaign in the top six.
In all, nine different clubs are represented with only Wigan – through Keane and Jack Whatmough – and MK Dons – by way of Harry Darling and Scott Twine – the teams with more than one player selected.
The PFA’s League One team of the season is: Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth), Harry Darling (MK Dons), Jack Whatmough (Wigan Athletic), Michael Ihiekwe (Rotherham United), Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Scott Twine (MK Dons), Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United), Cole Stockton (Morecambe), Ross Stewart (Sunderland) and Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).