Morecambe squad remains 'a work in progress'

Ashvir Singh Johal and his Morecambe players have had a tough start to the season Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images

Ashvir Singh Johal says it is important that everyone in the Morecambe camp sticks together after Saturday’s disappointing defeat at Truro City.

The Shrimps’ 5-0 reverse in Cornwall saw them drop to the foot of the National League with a sixth defeat in nine matches.

They have also shipped 27 goals in that time; the joint-worst goals against record in the division along with Gateshead and Aldershot Town – who have both played three games more.

Gateshead are tonight’s visitors to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium (7.45pm) with Morecambe seeking a third home win of the campaign.

Speaking after Saturday’s loss, Johal said it was vital that everyone continued to stay united over the next few weeks.

He said: “Saturday’s game has happened now. It’s done and we need to stick together as we have done throughout the season.

“We have a great bunch of lads who tried their hardest on Saturday but things didn’t go our way, which sometimes happens.

“We have to do better though. We have to defend better and concede less goals – and concede less dangerous chances.

“I think we did that on Saturday when we had 11 men but, with 10 men, it was very difficult to sustain – but we still should have done better in certain moments.

“We did a lot of work on our defending before the game but the red card (for defender Maldini Kacurri) undid a lot of that.

“We are still a work in progress. If you look at it, we would now be in week six of our pre season – and we have already had nine games in that time.

“When we come out of the next couple of weeks of games, we need to be in a better place because Saturday wasn’t good enough.”