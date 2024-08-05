Morecambe signing has settled in swiftly

By Gavin Browne
Published 5th Aug 2024, 08:00 BST
Ben Tollitt is satisfied with Morecambe’s pre-season after they ended their build-up to the new campaign with a 2-2 draw at Burton Albion on Saturday.

The 29-year-old netted a first-half double before the hosts restored parity in the second period thanks to goals from Billy Bodin and Rumarn Burrell.

Competitive football returns this weekend with Morecambe travelling to Walsall, whom they defeated on the opening day 12 months ago.

“A good end to pre-season, playing a team in a league above,” said Tollitt.

Ben Tollitt is one of 17 new arrivals at Morecambe this summer Picture: Morecambe FCBen Tollitt is one of 17 new arrivals at Morecambe this summer Picture: Morecambe FC
“It was a good test for us, a good one to finish on and I know it’s only pre-season but, unbeaten all the way through pre-season, you can’t really ask for much more so we’ll just take it into the season now.”

Tollitt, whose career has featured spells at clubs including Portsmouth, Tranmere Rovers, Blackpool, AFC Fylde and latterly, Oldham Athletic, is one of 17 new faces in Derek Adams’ squad.

Despite that large turnaround over the summer, he believes the acclimatisation process has been straightforward.

He added: “I feel like I’ve settled in really well and, with there being so many new players in one go, it can be quite hard to get that.

“I feel like we’ve all settled in really well. Personally, I feel good, I would always back my ability.

“I know I came in from a league below, leaving Oldham, but when the chance came to come in here, I wanted to take it and try and prove myself.

“I feel like I have but I’ve only proved myself in pre-season, I want to try and prove myself for the full season.”

