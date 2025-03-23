Derek Adams said his Morecambe players were ‘outstanding’ despite suffering their 14th 1-0 defeat of the season in losing to Port Vale.

Ronan Curtis’ top-quality strike two minutes from time handed Darren Moore’s promotion-chasing side the points in a game where the Shrimps gave their all.

Saturday’s defeat left Adams’ players seven points from safety with eight matches still to play.

“I thought we were excellent,” said the Morecambe manager.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“I loved the performance and loved the way we played because I thought we were outstanding with and without the ball.

“I thought we deserved something from the game today. Tactically, we were excellent and I loved the performance and I love the players.

“You can see just how much they are fighting for this football club, the supporters and the board of directors because this is all we can do.

“I said to the players that they can’t be too downhearted.

“We have lost a football match 1-0 but I can see a team that wants to graft, wants to fight and wants to win – and feeling sorry for yourself will not get anyone anywhere.

“This game does not define us. We’ve got eight games to go. We are fighting. I said to the players ‘you cannot be downhearted.’

“What I see is that this is a team that wants to fight, that wants to graft, that wants to win – and we will get a turn when it’s least expected and we will probably get it when we don’t deserve it.

“Performance-wise, we were excellent today.”