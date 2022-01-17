Morecambe players' determination impressed manager at AFC Wimbledon

The point kept the Shrimps fourth-bottom in League One, two points behind their weekend hosts.

In a tight game of few chances that saw both defences on top, Robinson felt a draw was a fair result.

Jacob Bedeau impressed in the centre of Morecambe's defence on Saturday

He said: “Previously, I think we’d have lost that game.

“They put us under a lot of pressure for 10 to 15 minutes and I think we’d have lost it previously.

“I think Wimbledon are a decent side, they’re in a false league position and, as you’d expect, had a real go at us in the second half – but we got a clean sheet and that was really positive.

“We showed great character like we did to come back to win the game against Doncaster and for 80, 85 minutes at Spurs when we were drawing against one of the best teams in the UK, so we’re going in the right direction.

“There were some very, very pleasing performances and now we hope to build on that and take the positives into the next two home games.”