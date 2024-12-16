Derek Adams admitted his Morecambe players’ lack of a goal threat was evident during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Cheltenham Town.

The Shrimps’ recent impressive away form came to a sorry end with a poor display at the weekend.

With Adams’ players trailing at half-time, they saw Hallam Hope head wide of an open goal before Miller scored Cheltenham’s second.

The defeat leaves the Shrimps two points from safety, though only four points separate the bottom four.

Adams said: “We were in control in that first half. The story of our season is we gave away a goal, probably against the run of play, as we were in control.

“We then gave away a horrendous second goal, it’s embarrassing how we have given it away.

“We still got opportunities. We had a great chance at the back post; we have an open goal, we miss it.

“They have three attempts on target; we have zero on target.

“Everyone can see where our problem lies: we’re not hitting the target. We said that to them before the game.

“We had an issue the other night (against Lincoln City) when we had 15 opportunities on goal; zero on target.

“It’s not good enough. We had enough attacking players on the pitch but we are lacking in quality.

“That’s plain for everyone to see. That’s why we have lost the game two-nil.”