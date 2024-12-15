​Cheltenham Town 2, Morecambe 0: Toothless Shrimps stay near bottom of table

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Goals from Arkell Jude-Boyd and George Miller gave the home side the victory as the Shrimps' failed to find the target for a third successive game to ensure they remained rooted in the bottom two of the League Two table.

The home side started the brighter with Jordan Thomas clipping the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the area and Joel Colwill skewing a shot wide from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jude-Boyd found the side netting on 21 minutes when he sneaked in behind Jordan Slew at the far post but the same player did hit that target on 33 minutes with a stunning individual goal.

Morecambe keeper Harry Burgoyne conceded in each half at Cheltenham Town (photo: Morecambe FC)

The right-back took a long ball from former Shrimps' academy player Ibrahim Bakare over his shoulder with a superb first touch that took him past Adam Lewis and gave him the chance to curl a left footed effort past Harry Burgoyne.

The goal saw the Shrimps spring into life briefly with Hallam Hope drilling an effort wide from the right hand side of the box before Adam Lewis went close in injury time with a shot from the edge of the area that was deflected inches wide by a Cheltenham defender.

Unfortunately the Shrimps failed to maintain that promising pressure after the break as the game saw few chances created at either end until Hope missed a glorious chance on 70 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cross came in from the left that home keeper Joe Day failed to collect leaving Hope with an open goal three yards out but somehow he missed the target with a clumsy header.

And he was made to pay four minutes later as the Robins doubled their advantage. Burgoyne failed to deal with a ball into the.box and George Miller was on hand to score from close range to seal the points.

The shot shy Shrimps had no response as they suffered a first away defeat in five games..

Cheltenham Town: Day, Jude-Boyd, Bakare, Stubbs, Kinsella, Bradbury, Young, Miller (Pett 75), Thomas (Taylor 75), Colwill (Dulson 75), Archer (Payne, 90+3). Subs not used: Evans, Laing, Bowman..

Booked: Thomas, Bakare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie, Stott, Williams, A Lewis (Tutonda 45), White (Millen 89), Macadam, Hope (P Lewis 85), Slew, Tollitt, Jones (Dackers 62). Subs not used: Moore, Taylor, Songo'o.

Booked: Macadam, Williams.

Attendance: 3,371

Ref: S Singh.