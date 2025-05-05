Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nine players will leave Morecambe this summer on confirmation of the club’s retained list following the end of their 2024/25 season.

Saul Fox-Akande, Callum Cooke, Hallam Hope, Ross Millen, Stuart Moore, George Ray, Ryan Schofield, Jordan Slew and Max Taylor have all been released as the Shrimps prepare for life back in the National League.

Marcus Dackers (Salford City), Andrew Dallas (Barnsley), Ged Garner (Barrow AFC), Callum Jones (Hull City) and Rhys Williams (Liverpool) all return to their respective parent clubs after the expiry of their loan deals at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Gwion Edwards remains under contract while Harry Burgoyne, Luke Hendrie, Harvey Macadam, Jamie Stott, Ben Tollitt, David Tutonda and Tom White have all triggered one-year extensions.

Callum Cooke is one of the players to have been released by Morecambe Picture: Morecambe FC

Lee Angol, Adam Lewis, Paul Lewis and Yann Songo’o have all been offered one-year extensions, while professional deals have been presented to U18 trio Lennon Dobson, Adam Fairclough and Alfie Scales.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams said: “I’d like to thank all the players for their efforts this season, they’ve all worked ever so hard.

“To the players who are leaving, I send my best wishes for their futures and thank them for their contributions to me and Morecambe Football Club over the past season.

“I’d also like to thank Salford City, Barnsley, Barrow AFC, Hull City and Liverpool for trusting us with their players and allowing them to represent Morecambe FC throughout the campaign.”

A club statement added: “Morecambe Football Club would like to place on record our thanks to all the players who represented the club throughout the 2024/25 campaign and wish those departing the very best in their future endeavours.”