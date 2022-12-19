The Shrimps were on the back foot for long periods against a side who had lost just once at home this season.

Some superb goalkeeping from Connor Ripley, who kept out a Morgan Whittaker penalty, and some determined defending meant the Pilgrims had to work hard for their victory.

However, Niall Ennis eventually broke the deadlock before Sam Cosgrove doubled Argyle’s lead.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

Anthony O’Connor pulled one back in stoppage time for Morecambe, who head into the Christmas period bottom of the table and six points from safety.

Adams said: “We’ve come to a team who are top of the table and we tried to go toe-to-toe with them.

“It was difficult at times because of the quality they have in their team.

“I thought we started the game very well, we pressed them high up the pitch and they knocked a number of balls out of play.

“When they did create opportunities, it was our fault with a bit of slack play or giving the ball away.

“Over the afternoon, I’m very proud of our players because they are top of the league for a reason.

“To come away and lose 2-1 is disappointing, but the players gave their all and tried their best to get that victory.”

