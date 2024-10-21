Morecambe manager rues their 'terrible start' in weekend defeat
Having gone into the game looking for a third consecutive victory, Saturday’s defeat instead returned the Shrimps to the bottom of the League Two table.
They were on the back foot from the first minute, conceding a penalty which Joe Tomlinson converted.
Scott Hogan doubled the lead midway through the half before Jamie Stott pulled one back with half-time approaching.
However, Liam Kelly’s deflected effort early in the second half wrapped up three points for the visitors.
Adams said: “We had a terrible start to the game by giving away a penalty after just 47 seconds and that made things very difficult for us from there.
“They got hold of the game and used their experience very well to cause us problems.
“MK Dons passed the ball very well; they’re a multi-million squad in this division.
“There’s no doubt about it, they shouldn’t be in this division; they showed their qualities over the 90 minutes.
“In saying that, we still had good spells in the game where we could have capitalised on opportunities and that is where we have to improve.
“I have to give our lads credit. They gave their all and got themselves back into it, and created some good opportunities which we couldn’t capitalise on.
“When they got a third with a deflection at the start of the second half, it was an uphill battle again.”