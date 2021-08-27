Morecambe manager is braced for a difficult afternoon against Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are tomorrow’s visitors to the Mazuma Stadium with the Shrimps seeking to end a run of three straight defeats in league and cup.

To do so, they will need to take something from an Owls team who top League One and are yet to concede a goal in their four matches to date.

The Shrimps sit 16th with a win and a draw but, as Robinson outlined, they could have had an easier start to their first League One season.

Morecambe were beaten by Preston North End in midweek

The manager said: “They don’t come any bigger than Sheffield Wednesday.

“It’s one big game followed by another at the moment.

“After Saturday, we will have played two sides who have come down from the Championship in Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich who have been tipped for promotion, and two cup games against Championship sides (Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End).

“Sheffield Wednesday have a squad that’s a Championship squad, they are paying people a lot of money.

“We have to stand up against that and put in the same kind of performances we have done so far.

“Every game is going to be a test. We will be favourites to lose every game and we know we have to put in a very good performance.

“We have had lots of opportunities to do that – some we’ve taken and some we haven’t.”

Robinson could be boosted with Liam Gibson, Ryan Delaney and Aaron Wildig set to be available for selection.

“We’ve got a couple who have had injections and who might be a doubt,” he said.

“However, those three being back in contention gives me a few more options.”