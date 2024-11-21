Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams has confirmed he will be able to wheel and deal during the January transfer window.

With Morecambe at the foot of League Two, an injection of fresh blood will be sought as they look to avoid a return to the National League in the summer of 2025.

Having put together a hastily-assembled squad following his return to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, Adams has seen those players generate a tidy sum of prize money following their progress in the FA Cup and Vertu Trophy.

He had said last month that he was waiting to hear if any funds would be available to spend in January; something which now seems to be the case.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

Speaking before the Shrimps trained on Thursday morning, Adams revealed: “We know we have got a budget to take players in during January.

“However, we will also offload players who haven’t been getting game time, which is important because they have to get that as well.”

Morecambe have had issues at both ends of the pitch with only Tranmere Rovers (10) scoring fewer than the Shrimps’ 14 goals and only Carlisle United (29) conceding more than their 27.

While reiterating how pleased he is with his players’ continuing improvement, Adams acknowledged there were areas to be addressed in January.

He added: “It will be a boost (to sign players) because we have been able to look at what we have had since the start of the season.

“Although we have competed well, there are areas that we need to improve upon.

“We need more goals in the team and we understand we need to try and address that particular issue.”