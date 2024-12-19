Derek Adams anticipates a stiff battle as Morecambe look to pick up a first home league win of the season against Bromley on Saturday.

The Shrimps kick off a run of five matches in a fortnight after taking one point from the last nine to sit second-bottom of League Two.

They meet a Bromley team whose first season in the EFL sees them 14th, having lost one of their last 11 in all competitions.

“Bromley have done very well to come into the league and pick up as many wins as they have,” Adams acknowledged.

Marcus Dackers scored a hat-trick in midweek Picture: Morecambe FC

“They are on a good run, they have the nucleus of a side from last season which is beneficial to them as they have that momentum.

“They also have an abundance of experience and not only that, they have some really good loan players.”

Bromley also possess a striker in Michael Cheek who has scored 99 league goals in his five-and-a-half-year spell with them.

In contrast, Adams is in search of a regular scorer after hoping his players had a morale-boosting afternoon in midweek.

An experienced Morecambe line-up recorded an 8-0 win over Carlisle United’s youngsters in the Central League Cup on Tuesday.

The manager said: “That’s one of the reasons I put out a strong team, it was to get that feeling of scoring goals.

“The opposition you’re playing against doesn’t matter, it’s about hitting the back of the net in a competitive game.

“We’ve got to be better at taking those big opportunities when they come along.”

Five games in two weeks would, ordinarily, see managers looking to rotate players where possible.

That will be difficult for Adams, who has two more additions to the injury list with Charlie Brown and Stuart Moore now on the sidelines.

He explained: “Stuart has picked up an injury near to where he had an operation, so that’s four to five weeks out.

“Charlie felt his hamstring in midweek, so he took himself out of the game.

“We’d like to rest players (over Christmas) but, unfortunately, we don’t have that option because of the injuries we’ve got.”

Gwion Edwards and Lee Angol remain unavailable, though George Ray is training after missing the Carlisle game as he looks to build up his fitness.