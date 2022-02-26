Morecambe manager Derek Adams was pleased with Ipswich Town point

The Shrimps had looked set to christen Adams’ return as manager with three points after leading through Aaron Wildig’s header on the hour.

Despite a man-of-the-match performance from Morecambe goalkeeper Trevor Carson, Adams’ players were pegged back when Wes Burns levelled on 87 minutes.

Adams said: “We knew it was going to be a tough game to start with.

Trevor Carson produced a man-of-the-match performance in goal for Morecambe

“Ipswich Town, with the run they are on, we were able to get that first goal with a great ball from Adam Phillips to Wildig.

“It looked like we were going to go on and win but Ipswich had some really good opportunities and Trevor Carson has made some excellent saves.

“Just to get a point today, we have to be happy with that.”

Adams had named an unchanged starting XI and bench from the midweek draw at Rotherham United.

However, after an opening 45 minutes which saw the visitors dominate possession, the Morecambe boss made changes at the break.

Wildig and Phillips were brought on, Ryan Cooney and Jonah Ayunga went off, and there was a change from a back three to a 4-1-4-1 shape.

That seemed to suit Morecambe better with Ousmane Fane impressing in the holding midfield role.

Having only been appointed 48 hours before the game, it meant Adams had had little time in which to put across his methods.

He said: “We did a wee bit yesterday but, at half-time, I changed things.

“We played 3-5-2 the other night but I felt the players we changed at half-time helped us in the second half.

“We were better, more resolute and looked a wee bit of a danger on the counter-attack.”