Morecambe loanees set to stay for the rest of the season
Derek Adams has repeated his view that none of Morecambe’s loanees will be leaving the Mazuma Stadium before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.
The Shrimps presently have five loan players on their books with Jensen Weir, Liam Shaw, Dynel Simeu, Caleb Watts and Michael Mellon all due to be there for the remainder of the campaign.
There was speculation earlier this week that Weir, in particular, was attracting interest from elsewhere after netting nine goals from midfield so far in 2022/23.
However, Adams has revealed this morning that any interested clubs had missed the boat in terms of a move for any of the Morecambe loanees.
That should avoid any repeat of Adam Phillips’ deadline day recall in 2021 when he was recalled by Burnley and swiftly loaned to Accrington Stanley.
His departure left Adams racing against the clock before sealing a loan move for Salford City midfielder Alex Denny.
Speaking before training, the Morecambe boss said: “We’ve got those five loanees now.
“We’re now past the deadline where a loan player can go back to their parent club or I can allow them to go back.
“I always have a two-way transaction that allows me a period of time to replace a loan signing.
“The Adam Phillips situation wasn’t done until late on. We had clauses in the rest of the contracts but it just didn’t happen in that one for whatever reason.
“We’ve allowed a few players to leave, which has left us with money in the budget, and there may be a possible outgoing before the window closes.”