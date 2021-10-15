Morecambe forward wins September goal prize for AFC Wimbledon strike
Morecambe striker Cole Stockton has added to his haul of accolades after winning September’s goal of the month award in League One.
The 27-year-old claimed the prize for his second goal during the Shrimps’ 4-3 defeat against AFC Wimbledon on September 11.
With the match level at 2-2, Stockton stunned everyone at the Mazuma Stadium by turning and lobbing Dons’ keeper Nik Tzanev from long range.
The goal saw him claim 53 per cent of the public vote held via Twitter.
Also nominated were Fleetwood Town’s Danny Andrew for his goal in their win at Rotherham United and Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis after his effort in their draw with Charlton Athletic.
Stockton’s nine league goals had previously seen him named as League One’s player of the month for both August and September.
He was also named yesterday as the PFA Vertu Motors fans’ player of the month for September.
