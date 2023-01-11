The central defender has had his contract with the Shrimps cancelled by mutual consent, leaving the 30-year-old free to complete a move to Harrogate Town.

Anthony O'Connor gave Morecambe the lead in last season's FA Cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

He also became club captain after Sam Lavelle joined Charlton Athletic on the final day of the summer transfer window in 2021.

A former Republic of Ireland U21 international, O’Connor made 46 appearances for Morecambe last season; though only seven of those came after Adams returned in February following Stephen Robinson’s departure.

His appearances have been more sporadic this season, featuring only 16 times, with the last of those – the 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle on December 17 – bringing his only goal of the campaign.

With Jacob Bedeau, Ryan Delaney, Farrend Rawson and Dynel Simeu seemingly ahead of O’Connor in the pecking order, he departs after playing a total of 62 matches and scoring five goals.

