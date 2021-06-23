Morecambe bring in former Bradford City and Aberdeen defender Anthony O'Connor
The Mazuma Stadium arrivals' lounge was filled further when Morecambe completed the signing of Bradford City defender Anthony O'Connor on Wednesday afternoon.
Centre-half O'Connor became the third Shrimps signing in 24 hours, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.
He joins Wes McDonald and Ryan Delaney in checking in this week as Stephen Robinson shapes his squad ready for League One.
Cork-born Connor, 26, brings with him a wealth of experience, having made 380 first-team appearances in a career spanning stays at Blackburn, Burton, Torquay (loan), Plymouth, Aberdeen and Bradford.
He made 120 league appearances a three-year stay at Bradford before leaving Valley Parade this summer.
O'Connor said: "It's an exciting time for the club with their first season in League One. It will be a challenge but it is a challenge I am looking forward to and as a footballer that is what you want.
"The manager really sold the club to me and said how much he wanted to sign me. I have played against his teams before and they have always played good, attractive football which was another positive.
"I also know a few lads who have played under him who had good things to say about him and I am excited about the future."
Shrimps boss Robinson saw plenty of O'Connor in action when he managed Motherwell and the defender was playing for Aberdeen.
Robinson said: "I think this is a fantastic signing for us and I'm glad to get him through the door.
"Anthony is someone I've known for a long time and he is someone who will give us real flexibility. Every time I saw him play for Aberdeen he was excellent and was often the difference between the teams.
"He can play in a number of positions across the back and in midfield and is a real leader as well and I'm delighted he has signed for us."
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here