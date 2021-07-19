Morecambe chief believes their season ticket target can be met

The Shrimps will begin their first season in League One a fortnight on Saturday at Ipswich Town.

Seven days later, Shrewsbury Town will visit the Mazuma Stadium with further home games against Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday to come before the end of August.

To capitalise on the feelgood factor surrounding promotion, the club launched a season ticket initiative whereby prices drop when more than 500, 750 and 1,000 seated and standing tickets are purchased.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe are preparing for life in League One in 2021/22 Picture: Stefan Willoughby

Should the 1,000 target for both season ticket options be hit, that would mean adults paying £150 for a standing ticket, while a seated ticket would be £250.

At the moment, more than 800 standing tickets and in excess of 600 seated tickets have been sold.

That is a figure which includes existing and new season ticket holders.

“It’s absolutely brilliant,” Taylor said of the take-up.

“The target is to sell 1,000 standing and 1,000 seated season tickets – and I honestly think we can do it.

“We would be the cheapest season ticket in the EFL without a shadow of doubt, so now it’s about encouraging those people who haven’t bought one to come along and see what we have to offer.”

Monday saw England’s roadmap out of lockdown reach step four, the stage at which the majority of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions were due to be lifted.

With that in mind, seated season tickets aren’t being sold on a socially-distanced basis but the club is making preparations in the event of any new developments.

Taylor said: “The seated season tickets are being sold on the basis of a normal seating plan.

“If we have to introduce further measures, then we have a Covid-19 plan in place, but the way they are selling it at the moment is that it will be normal circumstances.

“We’ve had information from the EFL but there may be some Public Health England restrictions that we have to abide by – but we don’t know about that yet.”

Morecambe has also confirmed a change of date for their trip to Burton Albion with the match now being played on Friday, October 15 (7.45pm).