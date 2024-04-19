Morecambe boss wants to end home season on a high
The Shrimps’ final match at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium for the 2023/24 campaign sees them seeking only a fourth victory in 15 on home soil.
They come up against a visiting team with only pride to play for after their relegation back to the National League was confirmed on Tuesday.
Brannan believes that will make them a more dangerous opponent than might have been the case if survival was still to play for.
The Morecambe boss said: “It takes the pressure off them and they can enjoy the game more.
“They will probably want to finish on a high under an experienced manager (Steve Cotterill).
“At the same time, I’m not too bothered about them; I’m concentrating on us and hoping we go out and play the way we want to play.
“It’s been quite tough at home and I’ve thought about everything as to why.
“We’ve had some really good performances and not got the results, but things like that happen sometimes.
“It’s things like not having a bit of luck, the rub of the green, whatever you call it, while some decisions and deflections have gone against us.”
A win tomorrow would also go some way to restoring the slightest semblance of a feelgood factor.
On the pitch, last weekend’s loss at Stockport County made it seven defeats in nine for Brannan’s players.
That came 48 hours after a three-point deduction was confirmed, which followed on from an EFL embargo imposed a fortnight earlier.
While confirming that embargo was still in place, Brannan could only compliment his players for their attitude despite the events surrounding the club.
He said: “Considering what they have been through and what’s gone on lately, they are in buoyant mood.
“They have trained really well today (Thursday), ready for Saturday’s game and then Swindon away on the final day.
“We’ll be right up for the last two games but, having said that, any professional footballer wants to finish on a high and then take that into next season.”
Max Melbourne, Jake Taylor and Brandon Barker are the only confirmed absentees as it’s hoped Jacob Davenport may be back in contention.