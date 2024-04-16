Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shrimps paid out a total of £49,017 across the 12-month period, covering a total of 15 deals in that time.

Those incomings were the permanent signings of Oumar Niasse, Pape Souare, Chris Stokes, Joel Senior, Yann Songo’o, Adam Smith, Stuart Moore, JJ McKiernan, Charlie Brown, Jacob Davenport, David Tutonda, Gwion Edwards and Oscar Threlkeld, along with the loan deals for Michael Mellon and Ged Garner.

Michael Mellon was one of 15 players whose moves to Morecambe included a fee paid to agents or intermediaries Picture: Jack Taylor/Morecambe FC

Morecambe’s spend represents around a 20 per cent decrease on the same period for February 2022-23, in which time the club paid out fees totalling £61,544.

The only clubs in League Two to have paid less than Morecambe were Accrington Stanley (£31,890), Newport County AFC (£31,296), Swindon Town (£23,592) and Crewe Alexandra (£21,236).

At the other end of the scale, 10 clubs’ spend was in excess of six figures with Wrexham (£347,027) well clear at the top.

Forest Green Rovers (£266,191) are the second highest spenders, while the top five is completed by Salford City (£160,147), Stockport County (£143,148) and Bradford City (£137,998).

The other six-figure spenders were MK Dons (£133,362), Mansfield Town (£127,694), Notts County (£114,036), Gillingham (£112,742) and Harrogate Town (£104,034).