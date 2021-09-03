Morecambe boss targets another signing after defensive duo's departures

The Shrimps should have been at Crewe Alexandra tomorrow, only for loanees Jokull Andresson, Alfie McCalmont and Josh McPake to receive international call-ups.

McCalmont had been due to play for Northern Ireland’s U21s, only to be drafted into the senior set-up before winning his third cap in their World Cup qualifying win against Lithuania on Thursday.

The hope is that, when they return, they will be joined by another new face in the Mazuma Stadium dressing room.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson

Robinson said: “It will be a free transfer because you’re looking at players who have been paid up or are out of contract.

“We’ve got an offer in for one player in one position I feel we’re a little bit light in, other than the centre-forward area, at the minute.

“We’ve lost two defenders this week so that should give you an idea of where I’m looking!”

As Robinson alluded to, Morecambe weren’t busy on deadline day in terms of signing players but they had a couple of departures.

Kelvin Mellor joined Carlisle United on Tuesday afternoon, while skipper Sam Lavelle’s move to Charlton Athletic was announced at 11.30pm that night.

Neither move was a real surprise, Mellor having played second fiddle to Ryan Cooney at right-back, while Lavelle had been linked with Charlton and Wycombe Wanderers over the summer period.

The fee for Lavelle was described as undisclosed but was reported as being in excess of £200,000 for a player out of contract next summer and who had rejected fresh terms from the Shrimps.

“It wasn’t a surprise because Sam had made it very clear he wasn’t going to sign the contract we offered,” Robinson said.

“It was a very good contract for him but, once he made it clear he wasn’t going to sign it, you have to take a business view.

“We got a very good deal for someone with less than a year left on his contract, while Scott Wootton gives us cover, and it was something we’d pre-empted.”

The deadline day deals mean 18 players have arrived with 17 departing since Robinson replaced Derek Adams in June.

Nevertheless, he isn’t standing still and has already identified areas where the club can improve further.

To that end, he also has a message for anyone expecting the Lavelle transfer funds to have automatically come his way.

He said: “I can assure you I haven’t got the money!

“My budget hasn’t been put up. It remains the same but I do believe we need to improve.

“We need a head of recruitment and, maybe, funds to strengthen or consolidate and, hopefully, the board and owners will do that.”