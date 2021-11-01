Morecambe boss sees light at the end of the injury tunnel

The Shrimps’ boss has had to contend with a lengthy list of injuries as the club tries to establish itself in League One.

The striking department alone was decimated in the early stages of the campaign.

Jon Obika picked up a serious thigh problem in pre-season, followed by Jonah Ayunga’s impact injury to the knee, Shayon Harrison’s broken toe and Courtney Duffus’ thigh tear, leaving Cole Stockton as the only fit out-and-out striker at one point.

Courtney Duffus has been a long-term absentee

Ayunga and Harrison are now back but Obika and Duffus remain on the injured list, alongside Shane McLoughlin and Andre Da Silva Mendes.

Last week, Morecambe physio Simon Farnworth said Obika could be back in around three weeks after a 13-week recovery spell post-operation, though Duffus’ return may take a little longer.

Robinson said: “Jon Obika has made a fantastic recovery from the injury he sustained.

“He’s probably one of the nicest guys in football and deserves to get back as soon as he can.

“We’re hoping to get him back soon along with Courtney, they should be starting full training within two weeks.”

Da Silva Mendes (wrist) should be back in full training next week and McLoughlin (knee) may be another fortnight away.

Another absentee is Arthur Gnahoua, who picked up a knee injury against Plymouth which should keep him out for another week or so.