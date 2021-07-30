New Shrimps striker Jon Obika suffers hamstring injury

Morecambe forward Jon Obika faces a long wait to make his debut for the club after suffering a serious hamstring injury in their pre-season friendly against Burnley.

By Craig Salmon
Friday, 30th July 2021, 1:53 pm
The 30-year-old was forced off with what at the time looked an innocuous injury but scans have since shown a rupture of the bicep femoris, ruling him out for up to five months.

Manager Stephen Robinson told the club’s website: “It is a big blow to us to lose Jon for the length of time, he has been excellent in pre-season and a great boy around the place, we will do everything possible to get him back as quick as possible.”

Obika was a free transfer arrival this summer after two years with St Mirren, having previously played for clubs including Oxford, Swindon, Charlton and Yeovil.

Jon Obika

