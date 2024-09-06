Morecambe travel to Crewe Alexandra tomorrow with manager Derek Adams in optimistic mood following their first win of the season.

Harvey Macadam and Lee Angol scored Morecambe’s first goals of the campaign as they recorded a 2-1 win in midweek.

Ben Tollitt created Harvey Macadam's goal in midweek Picture: Morecambe FC

Adams said: “We had a good victory and there were some really good performances, which was pleasing when you’ve got a new group of players coming together.

“We made eight changes the other night and that gives us added confidence that we’ve got a squad we can rotate.

“Harvey’s goal was very pleasing, it was good to see Lee – as a striker – get a goal and, structurally, we were excellent in and out of possession.

“We have got competition for places, so we have got the opportunity to change things if we have to.”

With the exception of George Ray, Adams has no new injury concerns as Morecambe visit a Crewe team which had taken one point from the first nine before winning at Bromley last weekend.

Having lost in last season’s play-off final, Crewe have refreshed their squad this time around with 10 departures and 11 arrivals.

One of those new signings is defender James Connolly, who scored twice in 17 matches while on loan at Morecambe from Bristol Rovers last season.

He teams up with another former Shrimp, Ryan Cooney, as Crewe seek their first home league win of the campaign.

“Both played well for us in League One and League Two,” Adams said of Connolly and Cooney.

“Crewe is a ground where the pitch is always in immaculate condition and I’m sure it will be a good atmosphere.

“It’s not too far down the road for our fans, who will be going to their fifth away game already when we’ve only had two at home.

“Last weekend was a big win for Crewe because Bromley had started the season very well.

“To go there and get three points is never easy, so it was a terrific win.”