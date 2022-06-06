Morecambe boss: International break came at the right time

The Shrimps should have met Oxford United at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday, March 26 but the game was called off as a result of their opponents’ international commitments.

Results on that day meant Morecambe went into the final month of the season, sitting third-bottom of the table and two points from safety.

However, they also meant the players had two weeks’ training under their belts between losing at Wigan Athletic and returning to action with a 3-0 win over Burton Albion.

Morecambe's win against Burton Albion kickstarted a crucial late run of results

That kickstarted a run of three victories in four, followed by wins against Oxford and Charlton Athletic as well as a point against Portsmouth on Easter Monday.

Those results, ultimately, kept Morecambe in the division as they finished two points clear of the relegation places.

“I think it was vital,” Adams said of the club’s late-season break.

“We continued to keep on working, we didn’t give the players days off like other clubs would have done.

“I said to the players that we were in the relegation zone and, because of that, they didn’t deserve any days off at that moment in time.

“Their response to that was very good. We changed the personnel because I was probably too loyal to the players already in the squad when I arrived.

“We needed to change things around and we got the results we required to stay in the division for another year.”

Morecambe’s supporters are also doing their bit for the new campaign with more than 1,800 season tickets sold so far.

As of Monday, more than 900 of both standing and seated season tickets had been purchased.

Seated season ticket sales will be limited to 1,000 with a limited number of seats held back for match-by-match sales next season.

As with last season, the Shrimps are using the principle of a lower price when more season tickets are sold.

A club statement said: “We would encourage supporters to continue to spread the word and purchase theirs to ensure they don’t miss a minute of the action in what is lining up to be yet another exciting season in Sky Bet League One.