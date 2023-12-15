Ged Brannan admitted that his start to life as Morecambe boss has been something of a baptism of fire.

Brannan was named as Derek Adams’ successor at the end of November, shortly after losing 6-0 at Wrexham when taking acting charge alongside John McMahon.

“It was a really tough start to be honest,” Brannan said.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan Picture: Jack Taylor

“The Wrexham game couldn’t have gone any worse, then we got to grips with Newport and played really well – but gave away two silly goals.

“Then we went to Wycombe, put in a fantastic performance and defended really well as we knew we needed to.

“The game against Stockport had the horrendous conditions but our game plan to counter-attack them went to plan.

“I would have taken a 1-1 before the game but, having been 1-0 up late on, it was a bit disappointing – but we’re going in the right direction because they are top of the table and we’re disappointed to have drawn.”

Confirmation of Brannan’s appointment to the top job at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium raised a few eyebrows for more than one reason.

Firstly, his wasn’t a name initially linked with the position as David Artell and John Coleman were the favourites to take charge.

Secondly, the role of succeeding arguably the greatest boss in Morecambe’s history – amid a backdrop of off-field turmoil – was given to a first-time manager.

Thirdly, his promotion on an 18-month deal was announced fewer than 48 hours after the six-goal defeat at Wrexham.

Addressing the sceptics head-on, Brannan said: “They (the board of directors) made their minds up before the Wrexham game, which I was happy with.

“You can’t be judged on one game when it’s away against Wrexham, when we’ve had the turmoil during the week and the players don’t know whether they’re coming or going.

“I think the board used common sense. They wouldn’t have based it on that game, even though a lot of people from outside might have been surprised.”

Winning over the more sceptical fans is another aspect of a role which Brannan previously admitted was something he had in mind during a two-decade playing career.

Why, though? Management is hardly the most stable of professions, even though Morecambe have been an outlier in that respect.

Ultimately, Brannan’s hopes of job security and success are based on how well other people interpret the instructions he’s given them in advance.

It’s a point of view which the Shrimps’ boss fully understands.

“You can do training all week and you can talk until you’re blue in the face,” he acknowledged.

“When they cross that white line, it’s down to them and they hopefully take on board what you’ve told them