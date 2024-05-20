Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe’s board of directors have written an open letter to the club’s owner, urging him to explore an ‘apparently serious offer’ to take over.

A meeting was held on Monday between the board and the owner, Jason Whittingham of Bond Group.

The letter lays bare the board’s dissatisfaction with the club’s present position, warning of a possible ‘catastrophic outcome’ if a sale does not come to pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It reads: “We are writing this open letter to reiterate what was said to you during the meeting we held with you today, during which you updated us on the critical matters of funding and the sale of the Football Club.

Morecambe FC

“Sadly, your future funding assurances have now failed to come to fruition so often that, in the absence of substantial funds from Bond Group landing in the Morecambe Football Club account, they come across as meaningless, and we must take them as such in order to be responsible.

“As for the Middle East-based potential buyer you first told us was interested in buying the club approximately a year ago, you have provided no tangible evidence or introduction during this time to enable us to consider them serious or credible.

“You have one apparently serious offer on the table from a US-based potential buyer which, based on what we know, is the most credible which has been made since you placed the club up for sale over 20 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please accept this second offer now, so that there is a chance that a sale might be completed, and a catastrophic outcome be avoided.”

Morecambe were placed up for sale in September 2022 but remains in ownership limbo with no deal having been concluded.

The letter was also published hours after the club’s retained list was published, which revealed that five players are under contract, four have turned down offers and deals haven’t been offered to another 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad