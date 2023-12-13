Morecambe and Walsall’s progression into round three of this season’s FA Cup means another postponement for the Shrimps.

The two clubs were set to meet at the Poundland Bescot Stadium on Saturday, January 6.

However, with both having cup commitments that day, the teams have confirmed a call-off.

Instead, Morecambe will be travelling to Swansea City after reaching round three thanks to wins against Lincoln City and Wycombe Wanderers.

Morecambe defeated Walsall on day one of the season Picture: Jack Taylor

Walsall, for their part, will be making the trip to Southampton after defeating Alfreton Town in a second round replay last night.

The Saddlers had previously seen off Sheppey United in the first round proper.

A new fixture date and kick-off time for the league match will be confirmed in due course.