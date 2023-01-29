Four second-half goals saw the Shrimps brush past Joey Barton’s visitors with impressive performances all round.

Three players were handed home debuts with Dan Crowley, Michael Mellon and Dynel Simeu all making memorable first starts.

Morecambe started well with Mellon seeing a shot deflected over and then forcing an excellent block from James Connolly.

Morecambe skipper Donald Love scores their third goal against Bristol Rovers Picture: Michael Williamson

The Shrimps came close to an opener on 15 minutes when Jensen Weir found Cole Stockton, who saw his effort smartly saved by Ellery Balcombe.

A deserved breakthrough came on 20 minutes when Crowley’s superbly-struck effort flew past Balcombe.

Rovers hit back with former Shrimps loanee Antony Evans forcing Connor Ripley into a flying save on 40 minutes.

Morecambe came close to doubling their lead moments before the break when Crowley’s pinpoint cross was headed against the post by Mellon.

The visitors almost took advantage of their reprieve but Aaron Collins’ dipping volley was tipped onto the crossbar by Ripley.

Morecambe ended Rovers’ hopes of a fightback with two quickfire goals early in the second half.

On 47 minutes, Mellon cut inside and fired in an effort that Connolly put into his own goal.

Two minutes later, it was 3-0 as a well-worked short corner saw Weir and Crowley combine for Donald Love to slam home his first goal for the club.

The visitors saw Harry Anderson miss the ball completely from Collins’ cross before Stockton netted Morecambe’s fourth, finishing with the outside of his foot from Crowley’s through ball.

Shrimps’ keeper Ripley then saved yet another spot-kick in denying Scott Sinclair before Morecambe scored again.

Substitute Adam Mayor made it 5-0 with a well-taken goal from the left-hand side of the area.

Collins’ 90th-minute goal proved to be the only disappointment on another memorable afternoon for the home fans.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love, Gibson (Cooney 88), Rawson (Delaney 65), Crowley (Hunter 73), Stockton, Mellon (Mayor 73), Weir, Bedeau, Shaw, Simeu. Subs not used: Smith, Gnahoua, Obika.

Bristol Rovers: Balcombe, Connolly, Quansah, Finley (McCormick 68), Sinclair, Collins, Coutts (Ward 57), Evans (Loft 57), Gibbons, Hoole (Anderson 57), Coburn (Marquis 68). Subs not used: Belshaw, Whelan.

Referee: Will Finnie.