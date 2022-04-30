Morecambe 0 Sunderland 1: Shrimps secure League One status for a second season

Nathan Broadhead’s 10th minute strike proved the difference between the two teams in front of a record-breaking crowd at the Mazuma Stadium of 5,813.

Although Derek Adams’ players suffered defeat, losses for Fleetwood Town and Gillingham ensured League One survival after a dramatic final day of the season.

Adams had made two changes to the side that suffered defeat at MK Dons a week earlier.

Derek Adams guided Morecambe to League One safety

Aaron Wildig and Liam Gibson both came back into the starting line-up, Toumani Diagouraga dropping to the bench and Greg Leigh ruled out altogether through injury.

The game started at pace with both sides on the front foot but it was Sunderland who struck first.

Broadhead, the on-loan Everton striker, made the most of a defensive error in the Shrimps’ backline to race through and slot past keeper Trevor Carson.

Morecambe looked to get back into the game, Dylan Connolly volleying over, before Sunderland attacked again.

The ball was played to Broadhead but, this time, Jacob Bedeau produced a fine covering tackle to deny him.

After a promising start, the game became something of a battle with both sets of players struggling to find any fluency.

Sunderland looked to double their lead when substitute Jack Clarke laid the ball off to Ross Stewart, who saw his strike deflected behind.

The only chance of note came on the hour when Alex Pritchard found Patrick Roberts at the far post, but his close-range shot from a tight angle was well saved by Carson.

Morecambe pushed forward in search of a leveller but Sunderland held on comfortably to take the points before the home players took the crowd’s plaudits for surviving their first season at League One level.

Morecambe: Carson, Cooney, Bennett, Bedeau, Gibson, Phillips, Fane (Diagouraga 72), Wildig, Connolly (Obika 84), Stockton, Gnahoua (Ayunga 68). Subs not used: Smith, O’Connor, McLoughlin, McCalmont

Sunderland: Patterson, Wright, Batth, O’Nien, Gooch, Evans, Embleton, Roberts, Pritchard (Neil 82), Broadhead (Clarke 37), Stewart (Matete 73). Subs not used: Hoffmann, Xhemajli, McGeady, Hume.

Referee: Gavin Ward.