A late goal robbed Morecambe of a deserved point against League Two leaders Port Vale at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday.

Derek Adams’ players proved more than a match for the Valiants but, once again, they dropped their guard in the final stages.

Ethan Chislett took full advantage as he was left free in the box to score from a corner with just six minutes remaining.

Adams made one change to the side that beat Harrogate Town a week earlier with injured goalkeeper Stuart Moore replaced by Harry Burgoyne.

Morecambe's Ben Tollitt Picture: Morecambe FC

The game started at a frantic pace with the visitors having the first attempt as Chislett cut inside and fired over.

Morecambe came back quickly as Callum Jones dragged an effort wide before they missed a golden chance in the 13th minute.

Adam Lewis produced the perfect cross into the area, only for Ben Tollitt to miss the target from three yards.

Port Vale hit back as Jayden Stockley went close with a header before they had an effort disallowed.

Ruari Paton’s effort was ruled out for a push on David Tutonda by Brandon Cover during the build-up to the goal.

The second half produced few clear chances with defences very much on top.

Rhys Williams stabbed wide on the hour from another dangerous Lewis cross as the Shrimps’ strong performances kept the visitors at bay.

The game then opened up in the final stages, Morecambe seeing Jamie Stott’s 80th-minute effort ruled out for offside.

Port Vale stepped up the pace for a final flurry and were rewarded with the winning goal.

Benicio Baker-Boaitey’s corner was flicked on by Stockley and Chislett ghosted in at the back post to fire home.

Although the Shrimps produced a good response, Tom White drilling an effort inches past the post, the visitors hung on to maintain their position at the top of League Two.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie, Stott, Williams, Tutonda (Macadam 46), A Lewis, White, Edwards (P Lewis, 69), Jones (Slew 88), Tollitt, Dackers (Hope 74). Subs not used: Taylor, Millen, Songo’o

Port Vale: Ripley, Sang, Heneghan, Hall, Stockley, Chislett, Curtis (Baker-Boaitey 72), Grant (Hart 72), Paton (Richards 72), Croasdale, Cover (Smith 87). Subs not used: Amos, Lowe, Tolaj,

Referee: Zac Kennard-Kettle.

Attendance: 4,150.