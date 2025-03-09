MK Dons 2, Morecambe 1: ​Shrimps safety hopes teetering after Dons loss

​Morecambe suffered a seventh successive away defeat as their hopes of Football League safety were dealt a further blow at an out-of-form MK Dons as they lost 2-1.

​The Shrimps lost for the first time this season after scoring first with a disappointing second-half display coming after Lee Angol had fired them ahead with a 37th minute penalty.

Unfortunately the Shrimps failed to hold onto their lead and goals from Luke Offord and Danilo Orsi either side of the break saw Derek Adams' side suffer another defeat on their travels. And with Tranmere winning against Bromley the defeat leaves the Shrimps four points from safety with 10 games to go.

Adams was forced to make three changes from the side that beat AFC Wimbledon in midweek with Luke Hendrie, Paul Lewis and Harvey Macadam all picking up what looks like long-term injuries and replaced by Ross Millen, Tom White and Callum Cooke.

Morecambe striker Lee Angol was on target against MK Dons (photo: Morecambe FC)

The visitors, who came into the game at the bottom of the League Two form table after a miserable run of results, had a great chance to take the lead after just six minutes when Alex Gilbey broke into the box but was denied by an excellent save from Harry Burgoyne. The Shrimps hit back with Callum Cooke producing a good effort from distance that was saved by Connal Trueman.

The home side threatened again with Nico Lawrence heading a home corner over and header from around six yards sailed over and Orsi turning an Offord pull back into the side-netting.

The Shrimps hit back with a Tom White ball into the box causing problems before the Shrimps took the lead from the penalty spot. Home keeper Trueman upended Angol in the box and the Shrimps' striker made no mistake from the spot.

The Shrimps' hopes of taking a lead into the second period were dashed just before the break as they gave away a cheap free kick in a dangerous area and former Morecambe player Dan Crowley's set piece was headed home by Offord.

It was a sloppy goal to give away and the Shrimps started the second half on the defensive with Orsi finding the side-netting for a second time.

The former Crawley striker was not to be denied a third time however as just after the hour he was in the right place at the right time to convert from close range after Burgoyne could only parry a Gilbey shot into his path.

Morecambe pressed for a leveller as the game wore on and did find the back of the net only for Marcus Dackers's effort to be ruled out for offside.

In the 92nd minute Jordan Slew had a half chance as he met a dangerous Lewis cross from the right, but his header went over the crossbar.

MK Dons: Trueman, Maguire (Waller 77), Tomlinson, Offord, Gilbey, Crowley (Hogan 83), Nemane, Orsi (Kelly 84), Lemonheigh-Evans (Williams, 71), Lawrence, White (O'Reilly, 77'). Subs not used: MacGillivray, Waller, Patterson.

Booked: Trueman, Lemonheigh-Evans, Lawrence.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Millen, Stott, Taylor (Williams, 71), Songo'o, A Lewis, White, Edwards (Slew 71), Angol (Tollitt 71), Cooke (Dallas 88), Garner (Dackers, 82'). Subs not used: Hope, Snowball.

Booked: Taylor.

Ref: M Woods.

Attendance: 5,718.