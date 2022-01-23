Matlock Town 2, Bamber Bridge 1: Brig beaten by league leaders, plus non-league round-up

The Gladiators took the lead in the 10th minute. A lightening quick breakaway down the right resulted in Mateusz Hewelt making a fine save to stop the initial shot before the rebound was stabbed home from close range by Alexander Wiles.

Paul Dawson met a cross with a glancing header which flashed wide of the post.

Fin Sinclair-Smith had two efforts which almost brought Brig level at the start of the second half and they were the better team.

Match action from Brig's game at Matlock (photo: Ruth Hornby)

However, they were unable to make their pressure count and the hosts made it 2-0 just after hour mark when a deep cross by Reece Taylor.

Ten minutes later, Brig were handed a lifeline. Matt Thompson was tripped in the penalty area and Paul Dawson stepped up to send the keeper the wrong way.

Unfortunately, Brig were unable to find the equaliser and they slipped to third in the table.

PNE loanee Jacob Holland-Wilkinson, signed on the eve of the match, made an excellent debut.

Elsewhere, a goal by former Morecambe striker Jack Redshaw condemned Lancaster City to defeat away at Ashton United.

In the NPL West Division, play-off chasers Clitheroe defeated Mossley 3-2 at Shawbridge.

Max Cane scored twice with Sefton Gonzalez grabbing the third.

Kendal Town were well beaten 4-1 by Marine. Akiel Raffie was on target.

A goal two minutes from time from Jordan Darr gave Charnock a point against NWC Premier Division leaders Macclesfield at Mossie Park, which included a record attendance of 641.

The visitors took the lead courtesy of a rasping drive from Neil Danns, but Darr earned a point converting from close range.

Elsewhere, Burscough lost 2-1 at Irlam but Garstang won by the same scoreline at Ashton Town in the First Division North.