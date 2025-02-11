Magpies star Marl Ellis is full of pride at unbeaten run ahead of Brackley Town test

​Free-scoring defender Mark Ellis was more satisfied with Chorley’s third successive victory than any personal achievement.

​The 36-year-old centre-half illustrated his huge threat in the opposition’s penalty area once again on Saturday at Kidderminster Harriers.

The veteran ace struck a sweet volley home, after initially winning the first header from a long throw-in, to put the Magpies 2-1 ahead in the second half at the Aggborough Stadium.

It proved to be the winning goal as Chorley sealed another vital three points over one of their promotion rivals in the National League North.

Mark Ellis scores against Kidderminster

The victory saw Andy Preece’s men move back up to fifth in the table – seven points off leaders Chester City with two games in hand.

For Ellis, it was his sixth goal of the season – his third in consecutive games.

His previous two goals came in the 3-2 and 3-0 successes over Scarborough Athletic and Buxton respectively

"I think it’s the first time I have scored three in three,” the former Torquay United, Crewe Alexandra and Carlisle United defender told ChorleyFCTV.

"We have had two back-to-back games against full-time teams as well.

"There’s massive pride there for the lads for what it means with the way we work and what we put in to the game. The lads have been tremendous.”

The victory extended Chorley’s unbeaten run to eight games and now they turn their attentions to this evening’s visit of Brackley Town to Victory Park.

It is another test against one of their play-off rivals. Brackley sit four points above in third spot, but having played a game more.

It will be the chance for the Magpies to complete the league double over the team which beat them in last season’s play-off semi-finals.

Earlier in the campaign, two goals from Jack Sampson gave Chorley a 2-0 win at St James Park.

"We know it’s not going to be easy,” said Ellis. “They are going to be fired up especially after we beat them down there 2-0.”