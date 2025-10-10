​Magpies must guard against complacency for Hoops visit

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

​Chorley cannot afford to take a lax approach this weekend when they welcome Oxford City to Victory Park in the National League North.

​That’s the warning from manager Andy Preece as his side look to extend their unbeaten start at home.

After taking on the might of league leaders South Shields on their own patch twice on successive Saturdays, the Magpies could be forgiven for taking a huge sigh of relief at the prospect of facing the Hoops.

Preece’s men lost 4-1 in the FA Cup before being defeated 2-0 in the league last weekend against the side who are many people’s tips to win the title.

By contrast, Oxford sit in the relegation zone after picking up just two wins from their opening 10 games.

Preece admitted the duology against the Mariners tested his players immensely, but if they thought they can relax for the visit of City, then they must think again.

“It will be a tough game,” insisted Preece. “It will be as tough a game as what we have played recently at home when we’ve played Macclesfield and Telford.

“Some times you look at the league table and think, ‘Oh that should be a home win’.

“We will have to work really hard to get a result. They are one of those teams when you watch them, you wonder how they are where they are. They are better than the position that they are in.”