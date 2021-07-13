Longridge Town manager expects to be busy before the new season starts

Town are due to host Preston North End on Wednesday night for their latest pre-season outing, ahead of the new North West Counties Football League season.

Further games with Lancaster City (July 17), Southport (July 20), Bamber Bridge (July 24) and Clitheroe (July 28) follow before Town’s league season gets underway with a home game against Congleton Town on July 31.

As well as honing Town’s build-up to the Premier Division season, there is also the need to get players signed up for the new campaign.

Longridge Town host Preston North End tomorrow after playing Bolton Wanderers at the weekend

Ashcroft said: “The lads have been in training for a few weeks now and we’ve had a few games in that spell.

“We haven’t been on the training ground as much as we’d have liked but we’re going to up it now.

“I’ll be looking to sign the ones we want to sign, so I’m going to be busy.”

Bringing in players can be easier said than done at all levels, however, with targets usually assessing their options ahead of the new season.

Town, in common with clubs everywhere, have gaps they need to fill, not least up front with Paul Turner having left the club and joined Barnoldswick Town.

The hope is to try and build a squad capable of challenging at the right end of the NWCFL top flight.

While warning players that he can’t wait on an answer for much longer, Ashcroft also admitted he would be glad when the competitive football finally begins.

“Everyone wants to play at the highest level but we start in a few weeks,” the manager said.

“Pre-season is always a nightmare. You get plenty of players down but then some are missing – and I don’t think it’s serious football anyway.

“The friendlies are more to make the club money and to look after us so that we can pay our bills: I’m not bothered about the results.”