Longridge Town look forward to their anniversary match with Bolton Wanderers

They welcome Bolton Wanderers to the Mike Riding Ground for a pre-season friendly commemorating the club’s 25th anniversary in its present form.

Under the current regulations, a maximum attendance of 625 is permitted with Bolton having already sold all 150 of their allotted tickets.

Wanderers will bring their first team as they gear up for the new League One season, while Longridge continue preparing for the NWCFL Premier Division campaign.

Longridge Town manager Lee Ashcroft

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Ashcroft said.

“I reckon, if we had given Bolton 3,000 tickets then they would have gone as well, but it’s just a pity we’re only allowed the number we are.

“We’re only allowed 625 but it looks like it’s going to be a decent day with the weather and I hope it’s going to be a fantastic occasion.

“Ex-players and ex-managers have been invited as well, so we can’t wait for it really.

“Ian Evatt (Bolton boss) is bringing his first team and it’s fantastic for them to do what they are doing for us.”

Nevertheless, Ashcroft isn’t letting his players look too far ahead given Tuesday’s friendly with Garstang before a training session on Thursday.

It’s all building up to the opening league game when they host Congleton Town on July 31.

They then face trips to Skelmersdale United (August 3) and Northwich Victoria (August 14).

Consecutive home games follow against Barnoldswick Town (August 18) and Macclesfield FC (August 21) before a trip to AFC Liverpool (August 28) and a home match with Burscough (August 30).

“We have got a really difficult start,” Ashcroft admitted.

“It’s going to be a difficult season because a lot of clubs are throwing money at it.

“We will have to use the lads we’ve had for the last couple of years but I’m sure we’ll get the fans behind us.”