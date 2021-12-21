Longridge Town boss looks for a change in fortune

Town are scheduled to host Avro at the Mike Riding Ground (7.45pm), having drawn at Ashton Athletic last midweek before losing to Burscough on Saturday.

That was their sixth defeat in seven league and cup outings, with their last win coming against Prestwich Heys at the end of October.

Town sit 13th, nine points clear of the NWCFL Premier Division’s bottom two as they prepare to face an Avro side in sixth: a team whom Town defeated two months ago.

Longridge Town boss Lee Ashcroft

“Everything that can go wrong is going wrong,” rued Ashcroft.

“I watched the game at Ashton back and we were brilliant and then, on Saturday, we played OK.

“We hit the bar three times at 0-0, so we aren’t playing like a team that’s struggling.

“I said to the players after the game that it will change if they keep giving me that level of effort and desire.

“We had 11 players missing on Saturday for various reasons but it’s been one of those seasons.

“From minute one, nothing seems to have gone right in terms of injured players who I’ve been trying to sign for a while – but we will stick together.”

When a team is in a rut like Town have been, it would be understandable if the mood was low among the playing squad.

Ashcroft, however, insists that isn’t the case and backed them to come out of their slump.

He said: “They trained brilliantly last Thursday and they are all giving everything.

“I don’t know why it’s gone so badly so far this season. They aren’t playing badly and it isn’t as if we aren’t creating chances either – but I know it’s on my head.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this and it’s become a bit of a joke but, if we keep working hard – and we certainly will – I’m confident we can have a winning side.”