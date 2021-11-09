Longridge Town boss: Former skipper's death puts defeat in perspective
Lee Ashcroft said the death of former Longridge Town skipper Jordan Tucker placed last weekend’s loss against Litherland REMYCA firmly in context.
Town were beaten 3-1 at the Mike Riding Ground in their first match after it was announced that Tucker had passed away.
A minute’s applause was held before the game, with Town’s boss admitting it has been a difficult last few days.
Ashcroft said: “After the news we had in the week, the game was irrelevant.
“It should never have been played, there’s five or six players in that team who played with Jordan.
“It’s affected us all. It wasn’t a great day and I didn’t get too carried away by the result.
“Jordan had been with me since he was 16 but, with his work commitments, he couldn’t commit to playing as he wanted to but I still spoke to him.
“He was a great kid and it’s tragic news which has really hit me hard to be honest.”
Defeat left Town 11th in the NWCFL top flight ahead of their next outing at Winsford United on Saturday.
Having lost five of their 11 home matches in league and cup this season, away games have been a different story for Town’s players with six victories in 10 road trips.
Ashcroft said: “In the last three years, we’ve been unbelievable at home and, all of a sudden, we’ve become hopeless at home and we’ve been brilliant on the road.
“I can’t put my finger on it. We’ve got the problem where we’re conceding goals, especially at home, but we’ve got to get it right.”
